Government Teacher Suspended For Participating In Bharat Jodo Yatra In MP's Barwani

A government school teacher has been suspended for participating in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, an official said on Saturday.



The suspension letter was issued on November 25. It, however, came to light after the letter had gone viral on social media.



According to the suspension letter, Rajesh Kannoje is a teacher at Government Primary School in Kunjari. He participated in a political rally 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' on November 24 which violated the MP Civil Services (conduct) Rules 1965. As a result of which he was suspended with immediate effect on November 25.



Barwani Assistant Commissioner N S Raghuvanshi said, "Rajesh Kannoje was suspended for violating the service conduct rules and participating in a political rally. The application that Kannoje submitted in the school stated that he had to go for some important work. He also posted photographs of the rally which is a violation of service rules."



On the other hand, suspended teacher Rajesh Kannoje said, "My suspension after meeting with Rahul Gandhi seems like a political conspiracy. I have constitutional rights to meet anyone and express my thoughts to anyone. I met with Rahul Gandhi and highlighted the tribal issues."

Notably, Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 from Kanyakumari, will cover a further distance of 2,355 km in its 3,570-km march. It will end in Kashmir next year. It is the longest march on foot by any Indian politician in the history of India, the Congress claimed earlier in a statement.



The Congress suffered a debacle in the assembly polls held earlier this year and the Yatra is seen as an attempt to rally the party rank and file for the upcoming electoral battles.