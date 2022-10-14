'Govt Not Running Zomato, Collect Your Relief Material By Yourself': UP DM To Flood-Hit People

SEVERAL districts of Uttar Pradesh have been reeling under a flood situation for the past few days due to the overflowing rivers. Likewise, the Ambedkar Nagar district has also witnessed a flood-like situation with flood water started entering the houses of the locals. Amid the tough times, a video of Ambedkar Nagar District Magistrate Samuel Paul has gone viral in which he can be heard saying that the government is not running "Zomato" to provide door-to-door service to flood-hit victims.

"...If you need, you will be provided with chlorine tablets, and a doctor will come to see when one falls sick, this is the reason why flood posts (baadh chowki) are established. We are not running any Zomato service, the government is not running Zomato," the DM purportedly said.

Further, the DM asked them to fix their time so that the food could be prepared accordingly. "Firstly, you all prepare a time for feast at the flood post, then as many people would be present in the morning, the food for the same number of people can be prepared in the evening," he said.

Paul's comments received massive flak on social media with internet users condemning his insensitive remarks to the needy and poor people. Several users asked how these insensitive people become IAS officers. "How do such insensitive people become IAS officers," a user wrote on Twitter sharing the DM's video.

(Note: Jagran English Does Not Verify The Veracity Of The Video)

"The government is not running the Zomato service, which should do home delivery of relief supplies. DM Ambedkarnagar, Mr. Samuel Pal N tells flood victims. God only knows how many of these impoverished villagers are aware of the food delivery service the IAS officer mentioned," another user wrote. "Statement given by Samuel should condemned, atleast talk sense after watching the plight of the people .Very insensitive statement", wrote another user.

In a high-level meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath earlier this week, instructions were issued to expedite the relief and rehabilitation work in all the districts affected by heavy rains. CM Yogi also ordered to keep the District Control Room functional 24x7 under the leadership of Joint Magistrate level officers.

Yogi instructed the officials of Gonda, Basti, Ambedkar Nagar, Sant Kabir Nagar, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Deoria, Mau, Ballia, and Ayodhya to be on alert in view of the possible threat of floods. According to the UP government, over 1,300 villages in 18 districts of the state have been affected by floods due to heavy rainfall since Monday.