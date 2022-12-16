Govt Issues New Rules For BH Series Registration Mark For Vehicles; Details Here

THE Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has issued new norms on Friday governing the Bharat (BH) series registration mark.

According to an official statement, the new rules are expected to widen the scope of BH series implementation that are multifold in nature.

"The transfer of ownership of the vehicles with BH series registration mark to other persons, who are eligible or ineligible for BH series, has been facilitated," read an official statement.

The ministry also stated that the vehicles that currently bear regular registration marks can also be converted to BH series registration marks subject to payment of the necessary tax.

"To provide further ease of life to citizens, amendment in rule 48 has been proposed to provide flexibility to submit application for BH series either at the place of residence or place of work. The Working Certificate to be submitted by private sector employees has been further strengthened to prevent misuse," added the statement.

Government employees can now receive a BH series registration mark in addition to their official identity card based on their service certificates, officials said.

According to the latest government data, more than 49,600 vehicles have been registered under the Bharat (BH) series so far.

Maharashtra (13,625), Uttar Pradesh (5,698), and Rajasthan have registered the most vehicles under the BH series (5,615).

(With inputs from agencies)