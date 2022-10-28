Govt Issues New IT Rules For Twitter, Other Platforms; To Resolve Users' Issues Within 30 Days

Collage of logo of Instagram, YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook used for representation (Reuters Image)

THE Centre on Friday appointed panels in order to review the moderation of content on online social media platforms including Facebook, and Twitter. It will allow users to get the issues settled that they face while using these platforms.

Earlier, the complaints of netizens regarding the content and other issues were addressed in three months. Each grievance appellate committee will include three people including a chairperson and two whole-time members appointed by the central government, of which one will be a member ex-officio and two shall be independent members.

"The central government shall, by notification, establish one or more grievance appellate committees within three months from the date of commencement of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2022," the notification said.

"Any person aggrieved by a decision of the grievance officer may prefer an appeal to the grievance appellate committee within a period of 30 days from the date of receipt of communication from the grievance officer," it added.

According to the order, the panel will deal with the appeal "expeditiously" and will resolve the issue withing 30 days, starting from the date of receipt of the appeal.

The new rules also mentiones that the companies should acknowledge the complaints of the netizens withing 24 hourse and resolve the same within 15 days or 72 hours in case of an information takedown request.

"[The committees are] essentially a government censorship body that would hear appeals against the decisions of social media platforms to remove content or not, thus making bureaucrats arbiters of our online free speech," it said in a statement.

"This will incentivise platforms to remove/suppress any speech unpalatable to the government or those exerting political pressure and increase government control and power since the government will be effectively able to also decide what content must be displayed by platforms," the group said.

Meanwhile, earlier, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi also took to Twitter and wrote about the "hate speech asking Elon Musk to act against the same. "Congrats @elonmusk. I hope @Twitter will now act against hate speech, fact check more robustly, and will no longer stifle the opposition’s voice in India due to government pressure," he wrote and shared a graph that says, Rahul Gandhi's Account Manipulation.