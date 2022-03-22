Srinagar/New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Soon before Modi government will enter the eighth year of its rule at Centre, the government informed the Lok Sabha that terrorism is on decline in the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. The revelation backed by relevant statistics came from Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai in response to a question asked by BSP MP Kunwar Danish Ali.

‘Is situation in Jammu and Kashmir normal?’

This was the question that was asked by Bahujan Samaj Party MP Kunwar Danish Ali. Responding to which Union Minister Nityanand Rai said that the government has instituted a ‘robust security and intelligence grid along with proactive operations against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’.

“The security situation in Jammu and Kashmir has improved substantially and there has been a significant decline in terrorist incidents and infiltration of terrorists from across the border,” Union Minister Nityanand Rai said.

Terrorism in data: How Pak’s terror export is being stopped?

The government informed that the net infiltration, which is the cross-border export of preliminarily trained terrorists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), has declined significantly since 2014. “The net infiltration has decreased from 143 in the year 2014 to only 31 in 2021 and the terrorist incidents also declined from 417 in the year 2018 to 229 in 2021,” the minister informed Lok Sabha.

Earlier in February reports had emerged saying that for the first time since 2016, recruitment of local youth of Jammu and Kashmir into the terror ranks have come down.

As of February 28, 2022, only 74 active terrorists are left in South Kashmir. The region had around 140-150 terrorists operating over the last five years, according to the list maintained by security forces, ThePrint reported.

Earlier, in December 2021, government had informed that the number of terrorist incidents in Jammu and Kashmir during a period of 841 days after Article 370 was revoked dipped to 496 from the 843 cases reported in a same span of time prior to the abrogation.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma