Gorakhnath Temple Attack: NIA Court Awards Death Sentence To Accused Murtaza Abbasi

A SPECIAL National Investigation Agency (NIA) court on Monday gave the death penalty to Ahmed Murtaza Abbasi, accused of the attack on Gorakhnath Temple in Lucknow in 2022. Murtaza was arrested in connection with an attack on security personnel stationed at Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhnath in April last year. He was convicted of attacking security staff at Gorakhpur's Gorakhnath temple with a sharp-edged weapon last year.

Abbasi is a graduate from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), who tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple premises on April 3 and attacked the security personnel deployed there. However, he was overpowered by the security personnel and was arrested.

The video of the attack surfaced on various social media handles and went viral. In the video, Abbasi can be seen dodging the security officials.

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, Yogi Adityanath, is the head priest of the Gorakhnath temple and has his personal accommodations there. However, he was not present on campus at the time of the attack.

According to the ATS in Uttar Pradesh, Abbasi had sworn allegiance to the terror outfit Ansar-ul-Tauheed in 2013, which later merged with ISIS in the year 2014.

"The accused while following the terror ideology of the ISIS had attacked in a 'lone wolf attack' style at the police personnel posted at the south gate of Gorakhnath temple. He had also tried to snatch the rifle of the security personnel posted there," the ATS had said as quoted by India Tv website.

Earlier, ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar said that the accused had the intention to carry out a big operation.

"He conducted a lone wolf fatal attack at the southern gate of Gorakhnath temple and attempted to snatch the rifle of security officials on duty. His intention was to conduct a big operation after snatching the weapon," he said.

The Anti-Terror Squad, during the course of its investigation, analysed various devices and social media handles possessed by the accused.

"After investigating accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi by UP ATS, data analysis of many of his e-devices and his various social media accounts like Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, and e-wallets was conducted," said the police officer as quoted by news agency ANI.