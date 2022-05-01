Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, arrested in connection with the attack on security personnel at the famous Gorakhnath temple in Gorakhpur district, was in touch with the fighters and sympathisers of the proscribed terror outfit Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS), said Uttar Pradesh Police Additional director general of police (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar on Saturday.

Briefing the media, Kumar said Abbasi took oath for ISIS in 2020. Sharing the criminal history of the accused, Kumar said Abbasi was also arrested by the Bengaluru Police in 2014 for his alleged connections with ISIS propaganda activist Mehdi Masroor Biswas.

Speaking about the Gorakhnath attack, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) graduate, Kumar said, conducted a "lone wolf fatal attack" at the southern gate of the temple and tried to snatch weapons of the armed personnel deployed there.

He said Abbasi wanted to "conduct a big operation" after snatching the weapons of the security officials.

"After investigating accused Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi by UP ATS, data analysis of many of his e-devices, his various social media accounts like Gmail, Twitter, Facebook, and E-wallets was conducted," news agency ANI quoted Kumar as saying.

"The accused, via his bank accounts, sent around 8.5 lakh Indian Rupees to support ISIS terror activities via organisations related to ISIS supporters in different countries in Europe and America. He sent various arms - AK47, M4 carbine, and other missile tech, via internet," Kumar added.

On April 3, Abbasi tried to forcibly enter the Gorakhnath temple and attacked security personnel with a sickle, injuring two Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) constables. He was soon overpowered by other security staff and arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has invoked the stringent Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against Abbasi. The UAPA allows investigating agencies to get a longer remand of the accused and an extended duration to file a charge sheet.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma