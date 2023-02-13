Google’s Pune Office Receives Bomb Threat Call, Turns Out To Be Hoax

GOOGLE’s Pune office in Maharashtra, on Monday, was put on alert after Mumbai’s Bandra-Kurla Complex police station received a threat call about a bomb’s presence in the office premises but later it turned out to be a hoax, police informed. The man who allegedly made the call was intoxicated and was traced to Hyderabad.

The man has been identified as Panayam Shivananda, news agency ANI reported. He has been arrested from there, cops added.

"The office, located on the 11th floor of a multi-storey commercial building in Pune's Mundhwa area, received a call late Sunday night that a bomb was kept in the office premises," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone V) Vikrant Deshmukh was quoted as saying by PTI.

Extensive searches were conducted by the Pune Police and the Bomb Detection and Disposal Sqaud who reached the spot moments after receiving the threat, the Deputy Commissioner said.

"The call later turned out to be a hoax. The caller has been traced to Hyderabad and apprehended. He allegedly made the call in an inebriated condition," the official informed.

He also informed that the cops are conducting further investigation into the incident.

On January 12, a Pune-bound flight from Delhi was searched by the Delhi Police after a caller claimed that a bomb was present on the plane.

"A call regarding a bomb in Pune-bound Spicejet flight from Delhi was received before the takeoff. CISF & Delhi Police are on alert. Flight being checked at Delhi Airport," the police had informed media persons.

In that case also nothing suspicious was found on the plane. However, the police informed that they will still conduct a security drill according to the Standard of Protocol. Later, on January 17, a referee of the Maharashtra Kesari competition was threatened by a caller based in Mumbai. Members of the Kustigir Sangathana from Pune district had approached the Airport Police later to lodge a complaint against the caller there, as the incident had occurred in an area under their jurisdiction.

“Sandeep Anna Bhondwe, tournament director of Maharashtra Kesari event, lodged a complaint on behalf of referee Maruti Satav. We have registered a non cognisable offence under section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code against the Mumbai based man for making the threat call to Satav,” Senior inspector Vilas Sonde of the Airport police was quoted by Times of India.

(With agency inputs)