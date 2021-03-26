Google's 'Year in Search' report of 2020 was released which talks about the most searched keywords on the search engine last year. Read on to know some interesting facts too.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Considering the spike in the COVID-19 cases in India, work-from-home is the need of the hour. Most of the people have been working from their homes since almost a year when lockdown was implemented by the government in 2020. Not just the IT companies but other sectors like schools and institutions switched to digital means amidst the pandemic.

And this was proved again when Google released its annual search report of 2020 which suggested that WFH jobs and e-courses have been the most searched keywords in the country. Yes, Google's 'Year in Search' of last year stated that the terms were most looked up on Google in Telangana

Due to the lockdown imposed due to corona virus epidemic, the highest work from home job was searched on Google in India. It was most searched on Google in Telangana followed by Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Puducherry and Maharashtra.

The search engine's report also specified that search for 'work from home jobs' spiked up to 140% in 2020 meanwhile, the e-courses search saw a growth of 85%. On the other hand, talking about other search keywords like certificate course increased by 50% while, 'how to sell goods online' also became a point of interest of people. It says growth of about 65%.

Coming back to 'work from home jobs' searches, the keywords also saw growth in cities like Ghaziabad, Visakhapatnam, Secunderabad and Mysore.

Apart from the above data, people in the world searched for small businesses in 2020 and supported the minor enterprises instead of the giant firms. As per the data the worldwide searches for the same doubled as compared to the last year.

Also, for entertainment, 'virtual museum', was the top trending activity worldwide which was searched on Google. Wow! Now this is something interesting.

So guys, what are your thoughts on the Google's most searched keywords?

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal