Google-Jagran New Media Join Hands To Fulfill Dreams Of MP Girl Ankita

Ankita Dhruve, who lives in a small village in Madhya Pradesh, has aspirations of becoming a doctor. Jagran New Media, in collaboration with Google, is helping Ankita realise her dreams. For this, financial assistance in the amount of US $25,000 (around Rs 20,32,037) is being given to her.

Google.org in association with 'Parivaar Education Society' is helping 200 such girls.

Sanjay Gupta, the Vice President and Country Head of Google, says that all Indians, irrespective of language, village, or town, should have an equal opportunity to learn. For this, it is necessary to provide them with access to education and technology. Even during the pandemic and other natural disasters, the company made significant contributions to society.

It is noteworthy that the healthcare system working to restore household food security through rations and hygiene kits, among others, in the flood-affected areas of Assam is also being helped by the company.