Google Fined Rs 1337 Cr For 'Abusing It's Dominant Position' In India's Android Mobile Ecosystem

The Competition Commission of India, or CCI, has fined Alphabet Inc.'s Google Rs. 1337 crore for anti-competitive practises related to Android mobile devices.

The CCI has tweeted that it fined Google for "abusing dominant position in multiple markets in the Android mobile device ecosystem."

It has directed Google to modify its conduct within a defined timeline.

According to the CCI, the requirement of pre-installing the entire Google Mobile Suite (GMS) under the Mobile Application Distribution Agreement (MADA) without the ability to remove it and its prominent placement impose an unfair condition on the device manufacturers and are therefore illegal under competition law.

"These obligations are also found to be in the nature of supplementary obligations imposed by Google on OEMs and thus, in contravention of Section 4(2)(d) of the Act," it added. Section 4 of the Competition Act pertains to abuse of a dominant position.

The release also noted that Google has also used its dominant position in the app store.

"Google has leveraged its dominant position in the app store market for Android OS to enter as well as protect its position in the Online Video Hosting Platforms (OVHPs) market through YouTube and thereby contravened provisions of Section 4(2)(e) of the Act," the release said.

After receiving complaints from users of Android-based cellphones in the nation, the trade regulator requested a thorough investigation into the situation. Android is an open-source mobile operating system that is preinstalled on smartphones and tablets by Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs).

The MADA and Anti Fragmentation Agreement (AFA) agreements that the OEMs of Android OS had with Google were the subject of accusations of unethical commercial practises.