Google 2020 Top Trends: More people in India searched online for nearby food shelters than COVID testing centres, according to the 2020 search trends data released by tech giant Google on Wednesday.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In the year marked by myriad challenges brought on by the outbreak of a pandemic and subsequent lockdown measures, more people in India searched online for nearby food shelters than COVID testing centres, according to the 2020 search trends data released by tech giant Google on Wednesday.

Lakhs of migrant workers, daily wagers and homeless people had relied on government food shelters during the pandemic-induced nationwide lockdown. In a bid to make food shelters and public night shelters more accessible to the public, Google had started showing these facilities on its services like Maps.

Google's Near me searches are location-based queries that a person uses to look for a product or service in his vicinity. The tech giant's list of annual year-end round-up of the search trends that dominated 2020 has shown that more people searched for food shelters near them than any other service this year. Next in the list are: crackers shops, liquor shops, and night shelters.

Top 5 Near Me searches:

1. Food shelters near me

2. COVID test near me

3. Crackers shop near me

4. Liquor shops near me

5. Night shelter near me

The most searched topic this year was Indian Premier League, followed by Coronavirus and US election results. Joe Biden, who is set to become the 46th President of the United States, was the most searched personality in India. He was followed by TV anchor Arnab Goswami, and Kanika Kapoor, who was amongst the first celebrities to test positive for coronavirus in India.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja