However, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the buses will run from the places where bus sanitisation facility is available and all the passengers will have to wear masks.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) has decided to run all the buses of the active fleet on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan 2020. However, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, the buses will run from the places where bus sanitisation facility is available and all the passengers will have to wear masks.

"On a normal day 90 per cent buses ply on roads and 10 per cent buses are kept for maintenance, but on the day of Raksha Bandhan DTC will roll out all its buses on roads. Currently, DTC has around 3,800 buses plying in Delhi," news agency IANS quoted RS Minhas, Deputy CGM, Delhi Transport Corporation as saying.

The Delhi government would make bus rides free for women on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. However, the bus ride was made free for women from October last year by the Arvind Kejriwal government.

Raksha Bandhan will be celebrated on August 3 in India. It is celebrated as the day marks as a symbol of affection in the relation of a brother-sister.

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma