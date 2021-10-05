New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Delhi government has further extended the validity of documents related to fitness, permit, driving license, and registration that expired between February 2020 and September 30, 2021 till November 30.

The decision comes in view of the increasing number of applications for registration with driving licenses and permits. According to Delhi's Transport Department notification, instances of heavy crowding at various driving license centers have been reported. Therefore, they have extended the deadline.

Earlier in September, the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways had directed all the states to increase the validity of necessary documents related to vehicles, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even though the situation has become almost normal but adequate precautionary steps are required to be taken to avoid the recurrence of COVID-19 pandemic like situation and for that reason, it is proposed that the validity of documents issued by the Transport Department expired between February 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, maybe further extended for two months, i.e. up to November 30, 2021," stated the notice.

However, the notification has made it clear that vehicle owners must have updated insurance and pollution under check (PUC) certificates. Car owners will need to get their vehicles checked as not carrying a valid certificate would result in ₹10,000 fine, or suspension of the DL for three months or jail for up to three years.

This is the eighth extension given by the government for the renewal of these 4 documents during the COVID-19 period. The first such extension was given on March 30, 2020. The dates were subsequently extended to June 9, 2020; August 24, 2020; December 27, 2020; March 26, 2021; June 17, 2021, and September 30, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is also integrating its transport system with banks after which the hypothecation mark will automatically be removed from registration certificates of vehicles whose owners have repaid the loan amount. This will end the need to go to banks to get hypothecation removed.

