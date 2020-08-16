According to a media report, the DMRC is planning to upgrade its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) software to promote “more digitisation of services”.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: To make travel easy for its passengers, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will soon bring a feature through which people would be able to use their debit and credit cards to travel in metro.

According to a report by The Times of India, the DMRC is planning to upgrade its Automatic Fare Collection (AFC) software to promote “more digitisation of services”. The report further claimed that it will cut down on the total travel time of the passengers, adding that trail of the service will be started soon.

The Delhi metro is also planning to integrate its ‘point of sale’ terminals with ticket vending machines in phase-1 and phase-2 stations to facilitate payment via debit and credit cards, The Time of India report said.

The DMRC has reportedly said that it is not only upgrading the AFC software but also the “firmware that will also the passengers to use their debit and credit cards to travel in Delhi metro”, adding that the new system would also create “fare zones” throughout its network.

“Presently the metro system has 32 fare zones. Due to the increase in the network system in the coming years, it is required to upgrade the number of fare zones from 32 to 64. With this increase, we are also required to upgrade the number of maximum stations in the system to 512,” The Times of India quoted a DMRC official as saying.

This service is available in metro systems in Nagpur and Kochi but passengers are only able to use debit or credit cards issued by a particular bank. The DMRC, however, has said that in Delhi, the passengers would be able to use debit and credit cards issued by any bank.

According to DMRC, the money will be deducted directly from the passengers’ credit and debit cards as they will act as ‘smart cards’. “Penalty deductions” will also be available through these smart cards, the DMRC noted.

“In such cases, the commuters have to go to customer care and pay by cash the supplement amount even if he has enough balance on the card. This service would aim to make passengers be able to use the smart card to pay the adjusted amount,” an official was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

