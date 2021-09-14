While laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the Prime Minister said that 21st century India is rectifying the mistakes committed during the previous century.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said Uttar Pradesh was run by gangsters and mafias before 2017, but now things have changed under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and such elements are behind the bars. He also said that earlier roadblocks were created in the implementation of welfare schemes meant for the poor, but now there are no such hurdles and the benefits of these schemes are reaching the needy.

“There was a time when the administration was run by goons, governance was in the hands of the corrupt, but now such people are behind the bars. The Central government and the Yogi government is working together for the development of Uttar Pradesh. We have to fight forces that are against development in the state”, the prime minister said.

“Today, Uttar Pradesh is becoming an attractive place for every small and big investor of the country and the world. This happens when the right environment is created for development. Yogi govt is working towards development in the state”, he added.

While laying the foundation stone of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, the Prime Minister said that 21st century India is rectifying the mistakes committed during the previous century.

"There were many great personalities who sacrificed their everything during the freedom struggle of the country but their struggle stories have remained untold. Many generations do not know their stories. The 21st century India is correcting those mistakes made during the 20th century”.

“Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh ji not only fought for the independence of India, but he also contributed actively in the foundation of building the future of India. He used his experience to modernise the education system of the country," he said.

During his speech, he also remembered former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh and said, "I am missing former CM Kalyan Singh's presence today. He would have been very happy with the development of Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University."

Prime Minister also visited the exhibition models of Aligarh node of Uttar Pradesh Defence Industrial Corridor and Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh State University.

The University is being established by the State Government in memory and honour of the great freedom fighter, educationist, and social reformer, Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

The University is being set up in a total area of over 92 acres at village Lodha and village Musepur Kareem Jarouli of Aligarh's Kol tehsil. It will provide affiliation to 395 colleges of the Aligarh Division, informed the official communique.

