Goldy Brar, Sidhu Moosewala Murder Mastermind, Detained In California, Says Punjab CM

CANADA-BASED gangster Goldy Brar, the alleged mastermind of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala's murder, has been detained in California, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann confirmed today.

"There is a confirmed piece of news this morning. Being the Head of the State I tell you that a big gangster sitting in Canada, Goldy Brar has been detained in America," Mann said while addressing a press briefing in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

A report by the news agency IANS, quoting sources, also reported about the detention of Goldy Brar. The report further stated that he was detained last week and has been in police custody for the last seven days. However, there is no official confirmation from the California authorities.

Meanwhile, a report by News18, quoting Indian intelligence agencies, stated that neither he has been arrested nor detained by the police but he is on the radar of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). Brar had claimed the responsibility for the brutal murder of Moosewala on May 29, on behalf of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. On June 2, a Red Corner Notice (RCN) was issued against Brar in another murder case.

Satinderjit Singh, alias Goldy Brar, a native of Sri Muktsar Sahib and having gone to Canada on a student visa in 2017, is an active member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. The killing of Moosewala was executed by six sharpshooters, four of them were arrested and two were shot dead in a police encounter.