The ANI report said that the man was carrying the gold in form of four bundles of gold paste weighing 948 gm. It said that the man has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The customs officials on Tuesday seized 810 gm of 24 karat gold worth Rs 40.30 lakh from a man, who was returning from Dubai to Chennai, reported news agency ANI.

The ANI report said that the man was carrying the gold in form of four bundles of gold paste weighing 948 gm. It said that the man has been arrested and further investigation is underway.

Tamil Nadu: Customs officials at Chennai Airport intercepted a man coming from Dubai & seized 4 bundles of gold paste, weighing 948 grams, from his rectum. On extraction, 810 grams of 24k gold valued at Rs 40.35 lakhs was recovered & seized. He was arrested. Further probe is on. pic.twitter.com/aPVJaDxPoh — ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2021

Similar cases were also reported in December last year after the officials caught two men who were returning from Dubai with bags of gold paste in their rectum. Around 706 gm of gold worth Rs 35.5 lakh was seized by the customs official in the form of bundles of gold paste.

Apart from that, custom officials in Chennai had also seized gold up to 9 kg in little over three days in January.

As per officials, 17, passengers who were returning from Dubai, were found with 48 bundles of gold paste in their rectums. The weight of the gold was 7.72 kg which was worth 3.93 crores. Later the search also revealed that the passengers' hang bangs contained gold cut bits weighing 386 grams and a gold chain weighing 74 gm.

As per the custom rules, Indian male residents can carry 20 gm duty-free gold worth Rs 50,000 while returning from abroad. On the other hand, women are entitled to 40 gm duty-free gold not more than Rs 1 lakh. It must be mentioned here that the rules allow a person to carry gold in the form of ornaments. However, people living abroad have different relaxations.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen