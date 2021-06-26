COVID-19 Vaccination: This comes days after the Health Ministry said that people travelling to abroad would need to link their vaccination certificates to their passports.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In a breather to thousands of people who are planning to travel abroad, the CoWin portal is now allowing beneficiaries to interlink their COVID-19 vaccination certificates to passports. This comes days after the Centre said that people travelling to abroad would need to link their vaccination certificates to their passports.

"Now you can update your Passport number in your vaccination certificate," tweeted the official handle of the Aarogya Setu app.

Here's how you can link your COVID-19 vaccination certificate with your passport:

Step 1) Visit the official portal of CoWIN at cowin.gov.in.

Step 2) Now you would need to click on the option -- 'Raise an issue'.

Step 3) Now click on the 'Passport' option and select the person, whose COVID-19 vaccination certificate you want to interlink from the drop-down menu.

Step 4) Enter your passport number and submit the necessary details.

Step 5) You will receive the new COVID-19 vaccination certificate within seconds.

However, in case of a mismatch of details, the CoWIN portal has asked the beneficiaries to edit their details.

"In case name on certificate does not match name on passport, you can request for name correction as well," it tweeted, "entering passport number and requesting name change can only be done once, so please ensure there are no mistakes in entering the details".

Here's how you can edit your personal details online via CoWIN portal:

Step 1) Visit the official portal of CoWIN at cowin.gov.in. Sign in with your registered mobile number.

Step 2) Now click on the 'Raise an issue' option.

Step 3) Click on the member's name and select 'Correction in certificate'.

Step 4) Select the options you want to make corrections and edit your details.

Step 5) Click on 'submit' details.

The Union Health Ministry on June 7 had announced that people going abroad for education or jobs or the members of the Indian contingent of the Tokyo Olympic would need to link their CoWIN vaccination certificates to their passport. It had also said that these people can take the second COVID-19 vaccine dose after 28 days.

"Taking note of the several representations received by the Union Health Ministry for allowing administration of the second dose of Covishield for such persons who have only taken the first dose of Covishield and are seeking to undertake international travel for educational purposes or employment opportunities or as part of India's contingent for Tokyo Olympic games, but whose planned travel dates fall prior to completion of the currently mandated minimum interval of 84 days from the date of the first dose," the Health Ministry statement read.

