New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: In order to ease the festive rush, Goibibo has introduced various new features for both train and flight commuters. The travel website has launched the 'goCONFIRMED Trip' feature for people who want to travel by train but are unable to book a confirmed ticket and the ‘Price Lock’ feature for people who want to book flight tickets.

With the help of these new features, travellers can enjoy a convenient and hassle-free journey. With the festive season just round the corner, a lot of people are travelling here and there in order to meet their loved ones due to which the travel industry is picking up its pace. A 40 per cent of increase in travel booking is witnessed by the travel website Goibibo for the upcoming months.

With the help of the "goCONFIRMED Trip” feature, travellers can now discover and book alternative travel and financing options at the last minute, if their train tickets are not confirmed.

By opting for the "goCONFIRMED Trip” feature, travellers can have guaranteed 3X value back against the unconfirmed ticket, along with a substitute to a new booking through flight, cab, bus, or an alternate train journey for a future date.

Parikshit Choudhury, Chief Business Officer, Ground Transport at Goibibo said to news agency PTI, “At Goibibo, our constant endeavor is to develop travel solutions that are centered around creating more value and assisting our travellers in making smart travel buying decisions. goCONFIRMED Trip is a step towards ensuring that our train users get to undertake the intended journey despite all uncertainties by empowering them with more travel options and flexibility to book as per convenience. The biggest differentiator of this new feature is the 3X value back vouchers for an unconfirmed ticket thus, easing financial woes associated with paying for an expensive last-minute alternate booking through flight, cab, etc.”

Apart from these two features, Goibiob has also introduced another feature named ”cluster search option," which will help the travellers to look for various trains in case the train they have preferred is functioning with full seating capacity.

Another feature that the travel website has introduced is” Alternate Station” which will help travellers to get a confirmed train reservation. With the help of this feature, travellers can book a confirmed train seat to the nearest station before or after the de-boarding station.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen