Godhra Train Burning Case: SC Seeks Gujarat Govt's Stand On Bail Pleas of 11 Convicts

Supreme Court has asked the Gujarat government to state its stand in the matter of bail plea of 11 convicts in the Godhra incident. (Image credit: Twitter)

After the 11 convicts in the 2002 Godhra train coach-burning case filed bail pleas, the Supreme Court has asked the Gujarat government to submit its response. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Gujarat government, said that their case was not simply of stone-pelting but rather a more serious one of bolting a bogey of the Sabarmati Express, which lead to death of several passengers on the train.

The petitioners have claimed that their role in the incident was just restricted to stone pelting. It was a three-judge bench of Supreme Court that comprised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha, and JB Pardiwala.

"Some are saying their role was just stone pelting. But when you lock a bogey from outside, light it on fire and then pelt stones, it is not just stone pelting," Mehta told the bench, as quoted by news PTI.

"Alright, you examine this. We will list (the bail pleas) after two weeks," the bench told Mehta.

Representing some of the convicts in the case, senior advocate Sanjay Hegde, said the state government has filed pleas in cases of those individuals whose death penalty has been communted to life sentence by the order of the Gujarat High Court.

The bail pleas of Abdul Raheman Dhantia aka Kankatto, Abdul Sattar Ibrahim Gaddi Asla, alongside others were then referred to the state government with a notice.

The Supreme Court had earlier granted bail to another stone pelting convict Faruk, on December 15. Faruk was serving a life sentence in the Godhra train coach burning case. The court had noted that he had been serving the sentence in jail for 17 years.

The crimes committed by these convicts are the “most heinous”, the Solicitor General said while opposing the bail plea of the convicts. He explained his stand saying, 59 people, including women and children were burnt alive and stones were even pelted at fire fighters.

The 11 convicts who are now seeking bail were given life sentence in place of their original punishment of death, in a Gujarat High Court order in October 2017.

(With agency inputs)