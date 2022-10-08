'God Sent Me To Finish Off Descendants Of Kansa': CM Arvind Kejriwal On Banners Calling Him 'Anti-Hindu'

SOON after the banners of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal calling him "anti-Hindu" were put on the streets in several cities of Gujarat, the AAP leader on Saturday said that he was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God sent him with a special task to finish off "descendants" of Kansa.

He also alleged that the banners have insulted God adding that the people of Gujarat will not spare those who have used such words.

"The people put the poster have used insulting words for God. They have insulted God. They hate me so much that they have not even spared God in the poster. I want to ask the people of Gujarat if they are going to spare those who have used such words. These people are the children of Kansa, who are insulting God," said Kejriwal while addressing in Vadodara.

Calling himself a religious person and an ardent devotee of Lord Hanuman, he mentioned that he was born on Krishna Janmashtami and he has been sent to finish off the descendants of Kansa by Gods.

"I was born on Krishna Janmashtami and God has sent me with a special task to finish off the descendants of Kansa, the corrupts and goons," said Kejriwal.

He also added that he will fulfil this task given by God. "We will work together to fulfil God's desire. God is with me. People are with me. People want a change, which is why they are so freaked out," he said.

अब ये लोग भगवान को भी बदनाम करने लगे हैं। ये सारी असुरी शक्तियाँ एक हो गईं हैं।



मैं एक बेहद धार्मिक आदमी हूँ। मेरा जन्म श्री कृष्ण जन्माष्टमी के दिन हुआ था। भगवान श्री कृष्ण ने मुझे एक काम देकर भेजा है - इन कंस की औलादों का सफ़ाया करना, जनता को इनसे मुक्ति दिलाना। pic.twitter.com/lBhQqNQWKx — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 8, 2022

Kejriwal also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and "Jai Shri Krishna" slogans during his road show along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

This comes after banners calling Kejriwal "anti-Hindu" surfaced in several cities of Gujarat and showed him wearing a skull appeared.

Earlier, AAP's Delhi Social Welfare Minister Rajendra Pal Gautam converted to Buddhism in a religious conversion event in which he allegedly denounced Hindu deities. A video of the same also surfaced on social media platforms inviting attacks from the opposition.

Taking a jibe at AAP, the Delhi BJP from its official Twitter handle wrote, "Look how Kejriwal's minister is spewing venom against Hindus. The anti-Hindu face of electoral Hindu Kejriwal and AAP has come in front of everyone. The public will soon give a befitting reply to the anti-Hindu AAP. Shame on you Kejriwal."

(With inputs from ANI)