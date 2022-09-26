'God Save Rajasthan': BJP Takes Potshots At Congress As New Power Tussle Engulfs Rajasthan

WITH Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot set to resign from his post to file his nominations for the Congress Presidential Elections, a high political drama started in Rajasthan with several MLAs threatening to quit the party and demanding the continuation of Gehlot as CM. As the impasse prevails in Rajasthan, the BJP took a potshot at the Congress and said that the current situation in the state calls for a President's Rule.

The saffron party also called the ruling Congress the "government of camps", with the BJP state chief tweeting "God save Rajasthan". "The current political situation in Rajasthan is pointing towards President's rule. Chief Minister @ashokgehlot51, why are you doing drama? Why is there a delay after the cabinet has resigned? You too should resign,” Deputy Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore commented on Twitter.

राजस्थान में मौजूदा राजनीतिक हालात राष्ट्रपति शासन की ओर इशारा कर रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री @ashokgehlot51 जी, आप नाटक क्यों कर रहे हों। मंत्रिमंडल के इस्तीफे के बाद अब देरी कैसी। आप भी इस्तीफा दे दीजिए। — Rajendra Rathore (@Rajendra4BJP) September 25, 2022

"This 'naatak' shouldn't happen, enough with this drama. Sometimes they stay in hotels for days, the other times the leaders who run the govt go into another party, nothing can be more unfortunate," Rathore further said.

#RajasthanPoliticalCrisis | This 'naatak' shouldn't happen, enough with this drama. Sometimes they stay in hotels for days, the other times the leaders who run the govt go into another party, nothing can be more unfortunate: Deputy LoP of State Assembly, Rajendra Rathore pic.twitter.com/o4Cb7wtRzC — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) September 26, 2022

BJP state president Satish Poonia said the trends for 2023 assembly elections have started showing in the state. "There is not so much uncertainty in today's India-Australia cricket match as there is about the leaders in the Congress party of Rajasthan. The meetings of MLAs are going on separately, the political hypocrisy of resignations is going on separately. What rule will they enforce? Where will they take Rajasthan, God save Rajasthan," he said.

इतनी अनिश्चितता तो आज भारत-आस्ट्रेलिया क्रिकेट मैच में भी नहीं है जितनी राजस्थान की कांग्रेस पार्टी में नेता को लेकर है।विधायकों की बैठकें अलग चल रही है,इस्तीफ़ों का सियासी पाखंड अलग चल रहा है।ये क्या राज चलाएँगे,कहाँ ले जाएँगे ये राजस्थान को,अब तो भगवान बचाए राजस्थान को… — Satish Poonia (@DrSatishPoonia) September 25, 2022

Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said the government is all set to work from a hotel. "The government of camps. Ready to go back to the camp again!!" he tweeted.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Anurag Thakur also attacked the Congress and said that they don't want to serve the public. "I think less entertainment happened in 'Bharat Jodo', now it has started in Rajasthan. This fight of Congress shows that they just want to enjoy the power, don't want to serve the public. Congress has neither direction nor a leader," he said.

High drama unfolded in Rajasthan Sunday evening as a group of Congress MLAs loyal to Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot reached the assembly speaker's residence to submit their resignation ahead of a legislature party meeting which was called to decide on his successor.

The development suggested a worsening power struggle between the chief minister and Sachin Pilot who was tipped to be Gehlot's replacement after he declared his candidature for the Congress president's post.