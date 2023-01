AT LEAST nine people were killed while one was injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra on Thursday. The incident took place in the Repoli area of Raigad district of Maharashtra, the police said.

According to Raigad Police, as quoted by ANI, the dead include five men, three women and one child. Another child was also injured in the accident, police said.

Further details are awaited.