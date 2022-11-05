Goa Restaurant Co-owner, Linked To Sonali Phogat's Death, Arrested In Drugs Case

EDWIN Nunes, the co-owner of Goa's Curlies beach shack and nightclub was taken into custody by the Hyderabad Police on Saturday in link with a drug case that was registered in August.

Reportedly, Nunes is allegedly the main supplier of drugs that were being sent to Hyderabad.

Earlier on Thursday, Nunes was arrested by the Goa Police after he submitted a fake Covid certificate to get away with the questioning related to Sonali Phogat's death case.

"He was arrested by a team of the Hyderabad Police who were camping in Goa ever since he was rearrested by the Goa Police," a member of his team was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

Nunes is the co-owner of the nightclub where Phogat spent her last hours before she succumbed to a case of a suspected overdose of methamphetamine. He was released on bail in the case.

According to the police, he was called on several occasions at Anjuna Police Station in November for investigation purposes but he had produced a fake COVID certificate from a private diagnostics lab and evaded investigation, after which another FIR against him was filed.

Accordingly, he was placed under arrest under Sections 468 and 472 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Police also added that Nunes violated the bail conditions, and hence, Anjuna police have made an application before the sessions court for cancellation of bail.

Actor-politician Sonali Phogat was found dead in Goa on August 22. Though it was alleged that she died of a heart attack, her family immediately alleged foul play. Following allegations by her family, the Goa Police lodged a case of murder and arrested a couple of Phogat's associates.

Phogat shot to fame because of her TikTok videos. She also contested the 2019 Haryana election as a BJP candidate but lost to then-Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi (he has since joined the BJP). She was last seen in the reality show Bigg Boss in 2010.

(With inputs from ANI)