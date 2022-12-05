People Stranded For Hours In Goa, Many Miss Flights Due To Heavy Traffic On Highway

VEHICLES were stranded for over three hours in heavy traffic on the national highway connecting Panaji to South Goa because of a minor accident on the bridge over the Zuari river on Monday morning, reported the news agency PTI.

The traffic caused major problems for commuters. While many missed their flight from Dabolim airport, over the Zuari river on Monday morning, several office-goers couldn't reach their workplaces on time.

According to PTI, an official was cited saying that the traffic was the result of an accident. A tempo bumped into an SUV on Zuari bridge, around 15 km from Panaji, disrupting vehicular movement in the morning.

People were stuck in traffic for 45 minutes before the two vehicles were towed away by a special crane. But the congestion continued as vehicles kept queuing up on the national highway, said the official.

Many vehicles were stranded for over three years.

Massive traffic jam in cortalim goa. 😩⛔ pic.twitter.com/q4nE8wQOvT — Jolan Cabral (@JolanCabral) December 5, 2022

"We were heading to Panaji from Margao when we got stuck in a traffic jam for more than three hours. We chose to return home, as the congestion was heavy and there was no possibility of crossing the bridge," Kedar Mapexencar, a real estate professional, who was stranded in the traffic with his children was quoted as saying by PTI.

Another person namely Avit Narvekar, who was travelling to the airport from Panaji, said that he missed his flight to Mumbai. "We left well before time, but could not reach the airport," he said.

However, a senior Airport Authority of India (AAI) official informed that they did not receive any formal complaints about the delay in reaching the airport.

"We have not received any formal complaint about passengers missing their flight," the official said, adding that the management will seek details of such instances, if any, considering the traffic jam reported on the highway.

(With inputs from PTI).