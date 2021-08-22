The Goa government on Sunday (August 22) extended the COVID indued curfew in the state till August 30 news agency ANI reported. This comes after Chief Minister Pramod Sawant extended the COVID curfew earlier this month by 8 days till August 23.

Here's all you need to know about what's allowed, what's not:

The following activities, establishments, facilities, events shall remain closed during the curfew:

Casinos.

Auditoriums, community halls, or similar places.

River cruises, water parks, entertainment parks.

Spas, massage parlours.

Cinema halls beyond 50 per cent seating capacity.

Schools for students.

What's allowed? Competitive and school exams will be allowed with permission from the government.

Bars, restaurants with 50 per cent capacity allowed to operate 7 am to 11 pm.

Indoor gyms with 50 per cent capacity allowed.

Sports complexes without spectators allowed.

Banks, ATMs allowed.

Religious places with 15 people are allowed in accordance with COVID protocols.

All medical and health services will remain functional.

Home delivery allowed.

Factory, constructed related work allowed.

Hotels and public transportation will remain functional under COVID protocols. As for the inter-state movement persons carrying a COVID negative test report- done a maximum of 72 hours before entering Goa will be permitted to visit the state. For people travelling from Kerala, only the RT PCR test will be accepted. Further, travellers need to be fully vaccinated at least 14 days before the date of entry.

Meanwhile, on Saturday the state reported 122 fresh COVID-19 cases and two deaths, taking the tally to 1,73,088 and the toll to 3,184, a health department official said. A total of 111 patients were discharged which raised the count of recoveries in Goa to 1,68,989 so far. This had left Goa with 915 active cases. “With 5,483 new tests, the total number of tests conducted in Goa has gone up to 11,60,150, the official added.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha