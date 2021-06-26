Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on Saturday evening extended the coronavirus-induced lockdown lockdown in the state for another week despite a steady decline in daily COVID-19 cases.

"The Government of Goa has decided to extend the State Level Curfew till 7 AM, July 05, 2021," he said in a Tweet.

Goa has been under lockdown since May after the country got hit by the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, the Chief Minister had relaxed the restrictions last week in order to improve the economic situation of the state. Sawant had said that all stores and shops can operate in Goa from 7 am to 3 pm per day.

He also allowed marriages and wedding ceremonies in Goa. However, the Chief Minister said that only 50 people would be permitted. Sawant further appealed people above the age of 18 years to get themselves vaccinated as soon as possible.

Goa screening travellers from Maharashtra amid concerns over Delta Plus variant of COVID-19

Meanwhile, Sawant on Friday announced that Goa has started screening people entering the state from Maharashtra, especially from the southern Sindhudurg district, amid concerns over the Delta Plus variant of the COVID-19 infection.

"We have started screening people coming in from Maharashtra, especially from Sindhudurg. We have started isolating those who have suspected symptoms. We are also setting up labs (on the border)," he said, as reported by news agency IANS.

He also said that his government has denotified all government hospitals except two in Goa as designated Covid facilities in wake of the consistent decline in COVID-19 cases.

"There were many vacant beds in these hospitals. Even if the facilities have been denotified, we are in a position to restart them again at any time," he said.

Goa currently has over 2,600 active COVID-19 cases. As per the state health department, Goa's COVID-19 death toll stands at 3,032 while more than 1.60 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma