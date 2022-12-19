Goa Liberation Day: PM Modi Extends Greetings, Governor Pillai Recalls Sacrifice Of Freedom Fighters

PRIME Minister Narendra Modi on Monday greeted the people of Goa on the occasion of the state's liberation day, recalling the courage and monumental contribution of those who were a part of the movement.

Taking to Twitter he said, "Goa Liberation Day greetings to the people of Goa. On this day, we recall the courage and monumental contribution of all those who were a part of the movement to free Goa. We are inspired by their vision and are working towards Goa's development.

Speaking on the day, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that the state government will take strict actions against those who rob and harass the tourists visiting the state.

"The state government will act strictly against those harassing and looting tourists," CM Sawant said in a conversation with ANI while expressing gratitude to the stalwarts of the state's liberation.

He also recalled the sacrifice of freedom fighters and said, "Our freedom fighters fought hard and sacrificed their lives to allow future generations to live in peace and dignity. Today, we remember the contributions of the freedom fighters who laid down their lives during the long freedom struggle."

Hoisted the National Flag on the occasion of #GoaLiberationDay at Goa University Ground, Taleigao. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/2C3J6UnujN — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) December 19, 2022

Sawant also hoisted the National Flag at the Goa University Ground Taleigao on the state's 61st anniversary.

The Chief Minister, in an official statement from his office, said that post-independence, Goa has made remarkable progress in infrastructure, education, health, public welfare, skill development and other sectors.

Highlighting the idea of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Swayampurna Goa' initiatives he added that it will continue to scale greater heights in the future.

The CM also appealed to all parties to keep aside differences and work towards the common goal of development. "Let us resolve to keep Goa a clean, green, and sustainable place. Happy Goa Liberation Day to everyone," he added.

Meanwhile, Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai also praised the supreme sacrifice made by brave freedom fighters.

"It is only appropriate that on this historic day, we salute the brave and valiant soldiers as well as the spirited and selfless freedom fighters. Let us also pay homage to all those great souls who laid down their valuable life for the freedom of Goa. I would like to quote Kavi Bakibab Borkar who said "Tethe kar majhe julati' meaning my hands fold in deep reverence to all those who sacrificed for their motherland," Goa Governor's message read.

Pillai said that Goa boasts a unique identity that the people of the state have collectively striven to preserve and protect in the post Liberation period in the face of various challenges.

"The emergence of Statehood in 1987 is a milestone in the journey to maintain its distinct heritage. The inclusion of Konkani in the 8th Schedule of Indian Constitution further cemented the individuality of the State," Pillai said complimenting all the leaders and Goans for having fought hard to preserve and protect the state's "exclusive" identity.

Endowed with rich flora and fauna, Goa is a well-known top tourist destination with a vibrant culture and heritage.

He then said that the people of Goa are friendly and peace-loving.

Different communities in the state have existed in complete harmony. This combined with Goa's extraordinary beauty has made it a world-famous tourist destination, he said.

The Goa liberation Day is celebrated on December 19 to commemorate the liberation of the state from Portuguese rule by the Indian armed forces in 1961.

(With inputs from agencies)