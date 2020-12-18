Goa Liberation Day 2020: The day commemorates the liberation of Goa from the Portuguese rule by the Indian Armed Forces in 1961.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Goa Liberation Day is observed every year on December 19 to commemorate the freeing of Goa from the Portuguese rule by the Indian Armed Forces in 1961. The Portuguese refused to give up their hold on the region for several years post India's independence from the British rule, despite an array of talks and military interventions.

The liberation moment in Goa gained momentum after India's independence from the British rule. As early as 1950 itself -- three years after the independence -- the Indian government had asked the Portuguese to open negotiations about its colonies in India, including Goa. Several rounds of talks followed over the next decades, though remained inconclusive.

Finally, the Indian government decided to launch an operation aimed at liberating the region from 451 years of Portuguese rule. Ten days prior to the armed action, India's then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru stated to the press: "Continuance of Goa under Portuguese rule is an impossibility."

The armed action, code named "operation Vijay" by the Indian forces, began on December 18 and involved air, sea, and land strike for over 36 hours. The first air raid was conducted on the Dabolim Airport using 12 English Electric Canberra aircraft. The two-day long confrontation left 22 Indians and 30 Portuguese dead and drew worldwide attention. The Indian troops reclaimed the Goan territory on December 19 after deposed governor general Manuel Antonio Vassalo e Silva signed the certificate of surrender. The victory brought 451-long Portuguese rule in parts of India to an end. Following the victory, the region was placed under military administration for nearly six months.

