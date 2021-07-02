Goa has been under lockdown since May when the second wave of the virus had hit the nation. However, the state continues to subsequently release the restrictions in a step by step manner.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Goa extended the state-level Covid curfew till July 12, Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant took to Twitter and announced about statewide curfew’s extension on Friday. As the test positivity rate in Goa continues to hover between five to six per cent, the state government fell short of releasing restrictions in curfew to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic in Goa.

“State Level Curfew will be extended till 7 am, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 pm. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadiums may also open,” wrote Goa Chief Minister.

State Level Curfew will be extended till 7AM, 12 July 2021. Shops can remain open from 7 am to 6 PM. Saloon and outdoor sports complex/stadiums may also open. — Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) July 2, 2021

Which services will remain open?

Shops in the malls and shopping complexes may remain open. However, the cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to stay shut. Fish markets in the state can also remain open. Weddings may happen but the limit of individuals allowed to participate in the wedding remains numbered at 50.

Earlier, Pramod Sawant had said in a media statement that Goa is aiming to inoculate entire 18-44 age group’s population of the state by July 31 with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. According to the data available on Ministry of Health and Family Welfare’s website Goa has inoculated over eight lakh and twenty seven thousand people with the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine. “I want Goa to be the first state in the country to complete 100 per cent vaccination,” CM Pramod Sawant had said.

The state has also allowed fully vaccinated individuals to travel in the state without requiring the COVID-19 negative report.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma