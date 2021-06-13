Goa Curfew Extended: In a series of Tweet, Pramod Sawant said that shops and stores, including in panchayat and municipal markets, can operate in Goa from 7 am to 3 pm in a day.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Goa Chief Minister Dr Pramod Sawant on late Saturday night announced that his government has decided to extend the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till 7 am on June 21. However, the Goa Chief Minister announced the relaxations in the statewide curfew, allowing economic activities to resume.

In a series of Tweet, Sawant said that shops and stores, including in panchayat and municipal markets, can operate in Goa, which is one of the most famous holiday destinations in the country, from 7 am to 3 pm in a day with adherence to COVID-19 norms. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader also allowed marriages and wedding ceremonies in the state with a maximum strength of 50 people.

"All persons above 18 years of age are advised to get themselves vaccinated at the nearby vaccination centre," Sawant said while adding that a detailed order will be issued by the district collectors (DCs) later.

Goa had imposed a statewide curfew in April this year after a massive rise in daily COVID-19 cases, thanks to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. Since then, Sawant has extended the restrictions multiple times as cases have continued to rise.

Last week, the state government had also cancelled the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSBSHSE) class 12 board exams amid the COVID-19 uptick. Later Sawant announced that the results would be declared as per well-defined objective criteria. The decision was taken after the Central Board of Secondary Education cancelled the class 12 board exams.

Goa, meanwhile, recorded 472 new coronavirus cases and 15 deaths on Saturday that pushed its total caseload and toll to 1.62 lakh and 2,914 respectively, the state health department said, adding that 3,278 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours.

So far, the western state has conducted 8.65 lakh COVID-19 tests. Currently, Goa has over 5,000 active coronavirus cases while 1.54 lakh patients have recovered from the deadly infection, the state health department noted.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma