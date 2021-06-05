Goa COVID-19 Restrictions: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced that shops and stores dealing in essential services can reopen in the state from 7 am to 3 pm.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday evening extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state till 7 am on June 14. However, the Goa Chief Minister announced that shops and stores dealing in essential services can reopen in the state from 7 am to 3 pm.

"In addition, shops and stores related to house and building repairs, monsoon preparedness, or rain protection and stationary items will be allowed to open," he said in a Tweet.

Earlier in the day, Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu also extended the coronavirus-induced curfews and lockdowns in their respective states while the Delhi government eased the restrictions, allowing malls, metro services and private offices to resume their operations.

Meanwhile, the corona curfew was imposed in Goa, one of the most famous holiday destinations in India, was imposed in April after a massive hike in daily COVID-19 cases. The curfew was extended multiple times by Chief Minister Sawant as cases continued to rise despite restrictions.

Earlier this week, Sawant also cancelled the class 12 board exams in the state. Following his order, the Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GSBSHSE) said that the class 12 results will be declared as per well-defined objective criteria.

"After extensive consultations, it has been decided that the Class 12 exams shall be cancelled, as the health and safety of our students is of utmost priority. This will also help put an end to the anxiety amongst the students, parents and teachers," the Goa Chief Minister had said.

Currently, Goa, as per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, has more than 9,000 active COVID-19 cases while the death toll stands at over 2,700. Meanwhile, over 1.46 lakh patients have recovered from the deadly infection in India's smallest state.

