Though the COVID-19 cases are gradually declining but it is also important to break the chain of the virus in order to prevent the spread of the infection.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: The Goa government on Sunday extended the COVID-19 curfew in the entire state by July 12. However, the government has provided further relaxation in the state, allowing restaurants and bars to reopen with up to 50 per cent seating capacity.

Though the COVID-19 cases are gradually declining but it is also important to break the chain of the virus in order to prevent the spread of the infection. For that certain preventive measures are being taken to ensure the safety of the people across the state.

What is allowed -

• Medical Stores pharmacies and health services, and institutions will remain open.

• Shops (Municipal Panchayat markets/Shopping malls) may open from 7am to 6pm.

• Home Delivery of all items except liquor is allowed.

• Agricultural activities will remain open.

• Industries, factories, and construction sites can operate.

• Cold storage and warehousing services will remain open.

• Bars and restaurants are allowed to operate between 7 am and 9 pm with 50 per cent capacity.

• Banks, insurance, customs clearance, ATMs, and microfinance institutions are allowed to operate.

• In-house canteens and restaurants for catering in-house staff is allowed to operate

• Buses are allowed to operate with 50 per cent capacity only for medical emergencies and certain duties

• Supply chain-related facilities for retail, e-commerce, cold storage, or warehousing facilities are allowed to operate.

• Social, cultural, and political gatherings can take place but up to 100 people or 50 per cent of venue capacity.

• Marriages and funerals are allowed with 100 people or 50 per cent of venue capacity.



What is not allowed?

• Night curfew will remain in effect.

• Casinos, gym, spa, massage parlours, swimming pools, cinema hall, theatres, multiplexes, entertainment zone within shopping malls will remain close.

• All the educational institutions will remain close except for competitive examinations – subject to prior permission from authorities.

• River cruises, water parks, and entertainment parks will also continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

• Weekly markets and Shops - except those specified will remain close.

• All the Religious place for pubic is not allowed.

• Indoor sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls, or similar places, will continue to remain shut during the curfew period.

• Interstate moments for common people is also restricted, except goods vehicles which has two driver and one helper who have a negative Covid-19 report (max 72 hours), or for medical emergencies.

Meanwhile, Goa on Sunday recorded 164 new cases that pushed the total tally to 1.67 lakh. Along with that, four deaths were also registered that pushed the total fatality count to 3,073.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen