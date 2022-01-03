Panaji | Jagran Education Desk: Schools and colleges in Goa will remain closed till January 26 in view of a surge in Covid cases in the coastal state Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, who chaired the Task Force's meeting on COVID-19 on Monday, told reporters.

The Goa government would also impose a night curfew in the state as it reported 10.7 per cent COVID-19 positivity rate on Sunday.

Giving details of the same Dr. Shekhar Salkar, a member of the Goa government's task force for Covid management said on Monday said a night curfew from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. will be imposed in Goa soon.

"Schools and colleges will be closed in Goa till January 26 in view of the rising Covid cases. Classes will be conducted online during the period," Salkar told reporters, after a meeting of the state government's taskforce on Covid management.

Salkar also said that while offline classes will not be conducted in schools and colleges, students who are eligible for vaccination will be inoculated in school premises over the next few days, after which they are not required to visit their respective schools until January 26.

"The task force will meet again to review the situation a couple of days before January 26, to take a decision on the future course of action. The official also said that a night curfew would be imposed in Goa soon from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m."

A formal order will follow tonight or tomorrow. Restrictions will also be imposed on indoor functions," he said. Salkar also said that the infection rate in the coastal state had crossed an average of 5 per cent, which was the reason why the task force had decided to shut down schools and impose a night curfew.

The cases saw a spike in Goa after the New Year celebrations as a large number of people visited the coastal state to enjoy the festival. Visuals from Goa beaches jam-packed with people surfaced on the internet. The Goa government had decided not to enforce night curfew earlier stating that it would affect business tourism.

(With inputs from IANS)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha