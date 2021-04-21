Goa COVID Restrictions: Along with the night curfew, the state government has also announced that bars, casinos restaurants and movie theatres will be allowed to operate only with 50 per cent of the capacity.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Goa government on Wednesday announced a night curfew in the state starting from 10 pm till 6 am in the morning from April 21. Along with the night curfew, the state government has also announced that bars, casinos restaurants and movie theatres will be allowed to operate only with 50 per cent of the capacity.

According to the state government, all restaurants, bars, casinos and cinema halls in the state will be allowed to operate at 50 per cent capacity while swimming pools and all the educational institutions will remain closed till further orders.

Weddings have been allowed with a maximum limit of 50 persons' attendance with prior permission from the concerned District Collector and for funeral/cremation not more than 20 persons.

The Goa Board has also postponed class 10 and 12 examinations. "The Board will inform 15 days in advance before holding the exams," Goa CM Pramod Sawant announced earlier today.

The decision came hours after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant earlier in the day informed that the state government is going to announce a number of restrictions later in the day after reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state. "I will declare further information on Covid restrictions today at 5 pm," the chief minister had said.

However, the Chief Minister reassured that "no lockdown will happen," as Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his address on Tuesday night, said that lockdown is last option. Speaking to ANI, Pramod Sawant also said that he met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and "briefed him in detail" about the COVID-19 situation in the state.

"I met Home Minister and briefed him about COVID management in Goa. No lockdown will happen, but we will take a decision on precautions today evening," said the Chief Minister.

Talking about the second wave in the state, Sawant said, "In the second wave of COVID-19, people less than 50 years of age are getting infected."

He said, "People are coming late for treatment, which is why deaths are increasing. People stay at home due to fear. It is important that they come and get themselves admitted. We can't do anything in the last stage."

Meanwhile, Goa reported 1,502 new COVID-19 cases, 17 deaths and 426 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the cumulative cases in the state have gone up to 70,814 while the death toll has mounted to 943.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan