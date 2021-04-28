Goa Lockdown: Sawant said that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire state which will start from 7 pm on April 29 and will continue to remain in force till May 3 morning.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Goa chief minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced sweeping restrictions across the state in wake of the rising COVID-19 cases in the country. Sawant said that a complete lockdown will be imposed in the entire state which will start from 7 pm on April 29 and will continue to remain in force till May 3 morning.

As per the restrictions announced today, all essential services and industrial works in the state will be exempted during the lockdown. However, public transport, casinos, hotels, bars and pubs will remain closed during the 4 days of lockdown. Goa border will remain open for the transportation of essential services only.

"Lockdown announced in the state from 29th April 7 pm to the morning of 3rd May. Essential services & industrial activities allowed, public transport to remain shut. Casinos, hotels, pubs remain closed. Borders to remain open for essential service transportation", Goa CM Pramod Sawant said.

Here's what will remain open and what will be closed during the lockdown:

What's allowed?

All essential services

Industries

Industrial services

People related to essential services will be exempted from the purview of lockdown

Border will remain open only for the transportation of essential services and goods

What's closed?

Casinos

Beaches

Bars

Restaurants

Public transport

All weekly markets

Pubs

Hotels

Inter-state travel

Sawant said that casual labourers need not worry as the lockdown will be lifted on Monday morning and business activities resume. He said that casual labourers need not worry as the lockdown will be lifted on Monday morning and business activities resume.

The state administration will issue a detailed notification by Wednesday evening on the lockdown guidelines, he said. The CM also appealed to people to take necessary precautions against coronavirus and take medicines in case of COVID-19 symptoms.

Sawant said as per the modified COVID-19 treatment protocol, medicines are offered to people at the time of testing instead of waiting for results. "Vaccination centres will function normally during the lockdown and people will be inoculated after booking an appointment," he added.

The decision came on the day when as many as 2,110 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 31 died of the infection in Goa. The latest cases and casualties have raised the tally of infections to 81,908 and toll to 1,086. With the addition of 748 patients discharged during the day, the count of recoveries has risen to 64,231, he said, adding that the coastal state is not left with 16,591 active cases.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan