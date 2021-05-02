Goa Lockdown News: The sweeping restrictions announced on Sunday include the closure of bars, casinos, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets across the state till May 10.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: The Goa government on Sunday extended the complete lockdown imposed in the state for one more week. Now the extended COVID-19 restrictions in the coastal state will start from 6 am on May 3 and will continue to remain in force till 7 am on May 10.

Essential services, however, will continue to remain exempted while various commercial establishments will remain closed and political and social gatherings will be banned during the lockdown.

The sweeping restrictions announced on Sunday include the closure of bars, casinos, sports complexes, river cruises, gyms, schools, colleges and weekly markets across the state till May 10. Goa border will remain open for the transportation of essential services only. The Goa government had on April 29 imposed a complete lockdown in the state till May 3, 2021.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant while announcing the new set of restrictions said that the lockdown imposed in Goa on April 29 will be lifted at 6 am on May 3 as announced earlier. "The lockdown in the state will be lifted tomorrow 6 am onwards but the COVID-19 related restrictions will continue to be in force for a week to ensure that the spread of the virus is controlled," Sawant said.

He said various establishments including casinos, bars, sports complexes, auditoriums, community halls etc will remain closed along with river cruises, water parks, entertainment parks, gyms, spas, massage parlours, saloons etc.

Schools, colleges, and educational institutes will also remain closed except for the examination purpose. He said religious places will be closed for the public but regular activities may continue in these places. Restaurants can run with 50 per cent capacity while fish markets, municipal or panchayat markets will remain functional with restricted capacity.

"Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic and cultural functions will be banned except for the events which are held with the permission of the government with 50 or fewer people," the chief minister said.

A maximum of 20 people is allowed to attend cremations. "Gathering of five or more people will be strictly banned except for official functions or with the permission of sub-divisional magistrate," the CM added.

As of May 1, Goa's case tally stood at 93,355 while the death toll is 1,222, as per a health official. Goa had 23,884 active cases as of Saturday.

