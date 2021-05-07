Goa Curfew: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant said that all essential services will continue in the state, adding that grocery shops can stay open from 7 am to 1 pm.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: With the state's COVID-19 positivity rate reaching the grim mark of 41 per cent, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday imposed a complete curfew in Goa from May 9 to May 23 to break the chain of the deadly infection in the state.

Noting that a detailed order will be released by Saturday, Sawant said that all essential services will continue in the state, adding that grocery shops can stay open from 7 am to 1 pm. He also said that only takeaways will be allowed in restaurants and hotels during the restricted period from 7 am to 7 pm.

"The positivity rate and death rate are increasing in the state. There is no shortage of oxygen and medicines in the state. A detailed order regarding the state-level curfew will be released by 4 pm tomorrow," news agency ANI quoted Sawant as saying.

This comes after Goa's positivity rate reached 41 per cent due to the massive daily rise in cases. On Thursday, the state had reported nearly 4,000 fresh cases that pushed its total count to 1.08 lakh.

Following this, Sawant and his deputy Chandrakant Kavlekar said that the state government is mulling imposing a complete lockdown in Goa. However, the state government said that making a COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for entering Goa may not be a practical option for an already overburdened administration.

"The High Court has asked for an affidavit. I feel that if we ask everyone (who comes to Goa) for a Covid-19 negative certificate, then daily we get milk, chicken, vegetables, we will ask their drivers for the certificates. I do not think the drivers will get those certificates," he said, as reported by news agency IANS.

"We will submit an affidavit, but we will have to think about these things. In case of tourists (by road), then it is a different thing. But those who come by train, if they do not have Covid negative certificates, what can be done? We will have to think about that too," he added.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma