Goa COVID Restrictions: Chief Minister Pramod Sawant made the announcement via Tweet, saying the restrictions in the state will continue till 7 am on June 7.

Panaji | Jagran News Desk: The Pramod Sawant-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Goa on Saturday extended the coronavirus-induced curfew in the state by another week. Sawant made the announcement via Tweet, saying the restrictions in the state will continue till 7 am on June 7.

Goa, one of the most famous holiday destinations in India, had seen an alarming spike in coronavirus cases since April-end after the state government imposed a statewide curfew till May 23. It was later extended till May 31 after cases continued to rise.

Though the touraisim industry in the state has been massively affected, health experts had cautioned against lifting restrictions in Goa. Notably, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant last week had also hinted at a possible extension of the curfew in the western state.

What's allowed and what's not in Goa?

As per the guidelines issued by the Goa government earlier, all casinos, bars, sports complex, auditoriums, community halls, swimming pools, cinema halls, theatres and multiplexes will remain closed in the state.

All schools, colleges, educational and coaching institutions will also stay shut along with all religious places. The gathering of over five people at public places, except for official functions, will also be banned in Goa.

However, restaurants can operate with 50 per cent of their capacity from 7 am to 7 pm. Municipal Panchayat market and fish market can also function but appropriate COVID-19 norms will have to be followed.

What is the current COVID-19 situation in Goa?

The COVID-19 situation in the western state continues to be grim. The state had on Thursday reported 1,504 new positives and 39 deaths that pushed its COVID-19 tally and toll to 1.52 lakh and 2,570 respectively.

Currently, as per the information available at the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare website, Goa has over 15,300 active COVID-19 cases while 1.35 lakh patients have recovered from the infection.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma