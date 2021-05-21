Goa COVID Restrictions: As per the restrictions imposed in the state, all essential services will continue in the state, while the grocery shops can stay open from 7 am to 1 pm.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday extended the ongoing 'Corona Curfew' in the state till May 31, 2021, to stem the growth of the coronavirus cases. Earlier the Goa government had imposed a complete curfew across the state from May 9 till May 23, which has been now extended till May 31.

As per the restrictions imposed in the state, all essential services will continue in the state, while the grocery shops can stay open from 7 am to 1 pm. The restrictions also stated that takeaways will be allowed in restaurants, hotels and medical stores during the restricted period from 7 am to 7 pm.

This is the third extension of the curfew in Goa. The Goa government had on April 29 imposed a one-week curfew till May 4 to curb the spread of the coronavirus. However, it was extended again till May 10. On May 10, the restrictions were extended till May 23 and now the Corona Curfew in Goa has again extended till May 31.

The Goa government has also dedicated a special ward comprising 20 beds to treat patients with 'black fungus' Health Minister Vishwajit Rane said on Friday. "In view of the cases related to black fungus, we are dedicating a separate ward of 20 beds to specifically deal with cases of covid along with black fungus," Rane said.

Six cases of black fungus were reported in Goa, out of which one patient died due to a high CT score, the Health Ministry had previously said.Rane also said that a special 60-bedded paediatric ICU was also being set up at the state's top medical college, the Goa Medical College, whose capacity can be increased to 100 beds.

"We are getting our infrastructure ready to deal with other complicated cases due to the new strain of covid under the guidance of the Chief Minister," Rane said.

