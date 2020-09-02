Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also urged that all those who have come in close contact with him are advised to undergo the coronavirus test and take necessary precautions.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday informed that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the minister said that he is asymptomatic and he is in home isolation.

"I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions", Promod Sawant tweeted on Wednesday.

I wish to inform all that I have been detected COVID19 positive. I am asymptomatic and hence have opted for home isolation. I shall continue to discharge my duties working from home. Those who have come in my close contact are advised to take the necessary precautions.
— Dr. Pramod Sawant (@DrPramodPSawant) September 2, 2020

Posted By: Talib Khan