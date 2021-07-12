GBSHSE SSE Class 10th Result 2021: Once declared, the candidates would be able to check their result and scorecard at the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in.

Panaji | Jagran Education Desk: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) will likely declare the class 10 state board exam result on Monday at around 5 pm. The result be announced by the chairman of the Directorate of Education, Porvorim at a press conference. Once declared, the candidates would be able to check their result and scorecard at the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in.

Follow the below-mentioned five easy steps to check your Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021:

Step 1) Visit the official website of the Goa Board at gbshse.gov.in.

Step 2) Now search for the link that says "recent announcements" on the homepage of the website.

Step 3) Now click on "Goa Board 10th result 2021".

Step 4) Here the candidates are requested to enter their name and other details asked by the website.

Step 5) The Goa Board Class 10 Results 2021 will appear on your screen. The candidates are requested to download it and take a printout for further reference.

The candidates can also check their result via SMS. For this, they would need to send a text -- RESULTGOA10ROLLNO -- to 56263. The candidates can also check their result at examresults.net and results.gov.in.

Like the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), the Goa government had cancelled the state class 10 board exams in wake of the second wave of the COVID-19 crisis. Later, the board had said that the result would be declared based on the internal assessment conducted by schools during the academic year 2020-21.

The board has also said that students, who have failed in one or two subjects, would need to appear for re-examination to clear the exams. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can also reappear for the exams, the Goa Board said, adding that the dates would be announced later.

"In cases where a school deliberately indulges in practices that are not consistent with fair, unbiased and objective practices of assessment, the board reserves the right to start de-recognition proceedings and/or impose financial penalty against the school or decide not to declare the result of class tenth for the school till the time it is not in conformity with the boards policy," it had said.

