In view of rising cases, Goa govt on Wednesday has announced new restrictions in the state. Govt has ordered to run Casinos, cinema halls, auditoriums, river cruises, water parks & entertainment parks at a maximum of 50% capacity. Meanwhile, the state has also restricted the entry of un-vaccinated people into the state.

As per an official release issued by the government, only fully-vaccinated or those possessing negative COVID certificates will get entry into the state.

Goa new Covid guidelines here:

* Casinos may operate only up to 50% of their capacity, subject to adherence to all Covid safety protocols including the use of mask sanitizer thermal screening at, etc. However, entry to be permitted to fully vaccinated people or people possessing vaccination certificate of both doses.

*Cinema halls Auditorium is community Hall river cruises water parks entertainment park shall not operate beyond 50% of the seating capacity.

*Places of public amusement including spa, massage Parlor, restaurant, pub, bar, Auditorium, gym, marriage venue, cinema halls, river cruises water Parks, entertainment, to adhere all the all Covid safety protocols and entry will only be provided to fully vaccinated or people with a negative Covid result.

*Interstate movement for a person except for an asymptomatic person who is fully vaccinated or people entering in Goa for medical emergencies or people with a negative report of Covid shall only be allowed.

Meanwhile, Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday announced that a Covid-19 negative RT-PCR report or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending New year's eve celebrations in the state.

"Covid-19 negative certificate or double vaccination certificate will be made mandatory for attending functions on December 31st in the state," Sawant said.

Goa reported its first case of the Omicron variant of the Covid-19 virus on Monday after an eight-year-old boy who arrived in the state from the UK on December 17 was found to be tested positive for the Omicron variant in the state.





