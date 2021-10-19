New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Speedily marching towards the 100 crore milestone, India administered more than 99 crore COVID-19 vaccination doses on Tuesday, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said today.

Cheering people for the achievement the Health Minister took to Twitter and wrote "We are at 99 crores. Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations."

We are at 99 crores 💉



Go for it India, continue to rapidly march towards our milestone of 100 crore #COVID19 vaccinations. pic.twitter.com/jq9NKnw8tF — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) October 19, 2021

This comes just a day after India achieved the 98 crores COVID-19 vaccination milestone on Monday. Recently, to dispel myths and shed vaccine hesitancy, a Covid-anthem penned by singer Kailash Kher was also launched by the ministry.

Lowest active cases since March 2020:

Meanwhile, India reported 13,058 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 231 days, while nearly 20,000 recoveries were reported in the same span of time, as per the ministry of health. With this, the active caseload in the country declined to 1,83,118, which is also the lowest in the last 227 days. The active cases account for less than one per cent of total cases and it is lowest since March 2020 which is currently at 0.54 per cent.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.11 per cent. It has been less than three per cent for last 50 days. The weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.36 per cent. It has been below three per cent for the last 116 days.

India's COVID-19 Vaccination Journey:

India started its COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, 2021. Initially, the vaccination drive was opened only to Health Care Workers (HCWs). However, from February 2 onwards, front line workers were also made eligible for the vaccination.

The front-line workers include State and Central Police personnel, Armed Force Personnel, Home Guards, Civil Defence & Disaster Management Volunteers, Municipal workers, Prison Staff, PRI Staff & Revenue workers involved in containment and surveillance, Railway Protection Force and election Staff.

From March 1 India's vaccination drive opened to persons above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with associated specified 20 comorbidities. This went on to include all people above 45 years of age from April 1 and from May 1 all persons above 18 years of age were made eligible for COVID-19 vaccination.

(With inputs from ANI)

Posted By: Sugandha Jha