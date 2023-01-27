Go First Fined Rs 10 Lakh For Leaving Behind 55 Passengers At Bengaluru Airport

THE DIRECTORATE General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday slapped Go First with a fine a Rs 10 lakh after 55 passengers were left behind in a passenger coach at Bangalore airport on January 9.

After the incident took place, the airline had shifted 53 out of the total 55 passengers to some other flight destined for different locations, the other two passengers were refunded.

The passengers were returned their luggage, said sources cited by ANI.

Following the incident, the aviation regulator body had also issued a show cause notice to the Accountable Manager of M/s Go First, asking the carrier to explain why enforcement action should not be taken against them for dereliction of their regulatory obligations.

Go First submitted a reply to the show cause notice on Wednesday and the same was examined by the DGCA.

"Perusal of (the) reply of Go First reveals that there was improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator, commercial staff and crew regarding (the) boarding of passengers in the aircraft."

Earlier, a passenger had also expressed her inconvenience through a tweet said, "Most horrifying experience with GoFirst airlines. I boarded the bus for the aircraft at 5:30 AM for a flight that was at 6:30 AM. I was still in a bus stuffed with over 50 passengers, the driver stopped the bus after being forced. Flight G8 116 takes off, leaving 50+ passengers. Heights of negligence!"

The passenger had also clarified that the driver of the bus to the aircraft didn't stop the bus on time and yet the flight took off without taking more than 50 passengers in.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling," DGCA said in a statement.