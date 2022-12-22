Go Back To Basics: IMA Appeals To Citizens To Wear Face Masks, Maintain Social Distancing Amid COVID Scare

WITH India reporting four cases of Omicron subvariant BF.7, and China facing the worst-ever outbreaks of coronavirus since the pandemic in 2019, the doctors in the country have appealed to people to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect.

In a press release by Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Thursday alerted people informing that "nearly 5.37 lakh new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like USA, Japan, South Korea, France and Brazil."

"In view of the sudden surge of COViD cases in different countries, Indian Medical Association alerts and appeals the public to follow COVID appropriate behaviour with immediate effect. As per the available reports, nearly 5.37 lakhs new cases have been reported in last 24 hours from major countries like the USA, Japan, South Korea, France, and Brazil. India has reported 145 new cases in last 24 hours, out of which four cases are the new China variant - BF.7," said the IMA statement.

It also assured that the country will be able to deal with any eventualities with the "robust infrastructure in public as well as in private sector, dedicated manpower, pro-active leadership support from the Government and availability of sufficient medicines and vaccines".

In the statement, the IMA appealed to the government to take necessary steps in case there is an outbreak in their areas.

"IMA also appeals all its members to work proactively as done in the past to combat the outbreak," the statement added.

"As of now, the situation is not alarming and therefore there no need to panic. Prevention is better than cure," the statement further added.

The advisory then asked people to wear face masks in public, maintain social distancing, use sanitizers regularly, and avoid International travel.

Dr Anil Goyal of IMA also said that this time the country will not witness lockdown as people have stronger immune system. "Here won't be a lockdown situation in the country since 95% of the people here are vaccinated. The immunity system of Indians is stronger than that of the Chinese. India needs to go back to COVID basics - testing, treating, tracing," he said.

Meanwhile, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday advised the states to ensure that people are following COVID precautions.

"We are keeping an eye on the global covid situation & are taking steps accordingly. States are advised to increase genome-sequencing to timely identify the new variant of COVID-19," he said in Parliament.

"In the wake of festive and new year season, states are advised to make sure people wear masks, use sanitizers and maintain social distancing along with increasing awareness for precautionary doses," added the health minister.