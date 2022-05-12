Lucknow | Jagran News Desk: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court on Thursday rejected the petition to open 22 closed doors inside the premises of the iconic Taj Mahal. The bench was hearing a plea seeking directions to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to probe the 22 closed doors in the Taj Mahal to ascertain the presence of the idols of Hindu deities.

The plea, filed by Rajneesh Singh, BJP youth media in charge of the Ayodhya unit, sought the constitution of a fact-finding committee and the submission of a report by the ASI. The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiva Temple.

"Some Hindu groups and reputable Sants are claiming this monument as old Shiv temple supported by many historians and facts however many Historians believe it as Taj Mahal was built-up by Mughal Emperor Shahjahan. Some people also believe that Tejo Mahalaya @ Taj Mahal appears to be one of the Jyotirling i.e. the outstanding Siva Temples," the plea stated.

However, slamming the petitioners, the Lucknow bench of Justices DK Upadhyay and Subhash Vidyarthi, took exception to the plea, and said, "Tomorrow you'll come and ask us to go to chambers of Hon'ble judges? Please, don't make a mockery of the PIL system."

The bench further stated that these debates were welcome in informal settings, but not in a court of law. "I welcome you to debate the issue with us in the drawing room and not in a court of law," the bench said.

Arguing further, the petitioner said that citizens of the country should know the truth about the Taj Mahal, asserting that his main concern was about the closed rooms inside the Taj Mahal and everyone should know what is behind those doors.

Pointing out that the petitioner wants the court to issue a writ of mandamus, they stated it can only be issued in case of infringement of rights."What judgment do you want us to pronounce? Who built the Taj Mahal? Don't go into historical facts... Mandamus can only be issued when rights have been infringed. What rights of yours have been infringed?" the bench asked.

The petitioner said he is asking for a fact-finding committee to be constituted to get to the bottom of the issue and reiterated his demand to be allowed access to the 22 rooms as the "truth" needs to emerge about the Taj Mahal.

The bench responded sharply, saying, "Who are you asking the information from? If you are not satisfied that the rooms have been closed for security reasons, use your remedies in law to challenge that. Do some research first -- do MA, Ph.D, enroll yourself somewhere. Don't make a mockery of this."

(With Agencies Inputs)

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan