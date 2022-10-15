Global Recession Unlikely To Hit India As Hard As Other Countries: SBI Chairman

AS PER the recent study of World Bank analysis, the worldwide recession could start in 2013, State Bank of India (SBI) Chairman Dinesh Khara on Friday said that the impact of the global recession is unlikely to be as pronounced in India as compared to other countries.

In an interview on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank here on Friday, Khera said India is doing well with a projected growth rate of 6.8 per cent and inflation "much under control".

"Majorly, it (India) is an inward-looking economy in terms of demand because a significant component of the GDP is essentially addressed to the domestic economy. So, from that point of view, I think it (global recession) will have an impact but it won't be as pronounced as perhaps (it will be on) other economies which are fully coupled with the globe," he told PTI.

"If we look at the beta factor, perhaps the Indian economy's beta factor would be much lower as compared to some of the other larger economies that have a significant component of export," he said.

The SBI chairman said the demand-driven is not the primary cause of inflation, it is essentially supply-side inflation."If we really look at the supply-side aspect of inflation, we've got a situation where capacity utilisation is just about 71 per cent. To that extent, there's elbow room available for improving the capacity. So essentially, supply chain disruption, which has happened on account of the global headwinds, and... its impact on crude prices is one of the contributing (factors)...," he added.

As per the reports, the Central banks around the world have been raising interest rates with unprecedented synchronicity this year. Khera also said overall all economies across the globe are going through a rough patch. However, India's growth prospects are expected to improve going forward, he added.