Global Pharma Healthcare Recalls Eye Drop Linked To Vision Loss In US

GLOBAL Pharma Healthcare is recalling entire batches of eye drops in reference to vision loss in the United States, said the US Food and Drug Administration.

Due to potential contamination, the Chennai-based company is recalling all lots of artificial tears lubricant eye drops provided to consumers by EzriCare, LLC and Delsam Pharma, according to a statement from the US health regulator.

"The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) alerted FDA to an investigation of a multi-state cluster of Verona Integron-mediated Metallo-β-lactamase (VIM)- and Guiana-Extended Spectrum-β-Lactamase (GES)- producing carbapenem-resistant Pseudomonas aeruginosa (VIM-GES-CRPA) infections possibly associated with the use of the artificial tears manufactured by Global Pharma Healthcare," USFDA said.

"To date, there have been 55 reports of adverse effects, including eye infections, irreversible vision loss, and a death due to a bloodstream infection," it further said.

The USFDA said that the "use of contaminated artificial tears can result in the risk of eye infections that could result in blindness".

Artificial Tears Lubricant eye drops are used to soothe dry eyes or to guard against irritation.

In the statement posted on the official website, Global Pharma Healthcare said that it has notified the product's distributors, Aru Pharma Inc. and Delsam Pharma, and that it is recommending that wholesalers, retailers, and customers who have the recalled product avoid using it.

It further said that consumers should contact their physician or healthcare provider if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these over-the-counter drug products.

A number of markets in Southeast Asia, Central America, LATAM, CIS, and Africa are served by Global Pharma Healthcare, which manufactures and supplies a wide range of pharmaceutical formulations in various therapeutic forms.

The eye drop manufactured by the company in Chennai is the most recent product from India that attracted criticism after certain cough syrups were linked to infant fatalities in the Gambia and Uzbekistan.